Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.
NET Power Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE:NPWR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $17.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
NET Power Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.