Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NET Power Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:NPWR opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

NET Power Profile

In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 26,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $395,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $1,142,667 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

