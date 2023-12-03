Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Up 20.2% in November

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Primis Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. 276,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

