Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PRMW

Primo Water Trading Up 1.5 %

Primo Water stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.