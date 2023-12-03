Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 16,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142. Princeton Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

