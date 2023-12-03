Prosight Management LP Buys Shares of 36,030 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. iRhythm Technologies comprises 1.2% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.12% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

IRTC traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $89.20. 395,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,256. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.