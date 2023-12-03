Prosight Management LP Grows Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of ModivCare worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ModivCare by 48.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MODV traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 178,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO L Heath Sampson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO L Heath Sampson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $966,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 110,492 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,008,697.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,295,035.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 577,730 shares of company stock worth $18,031,845. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

