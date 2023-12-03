Prosight Management LP Grows Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326,540 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics accounts for 3.7% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 7.27% of ADC Therapeutics worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,121.94% and a negative net margin of 145.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.