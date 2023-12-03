Prosight Management LP Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for about 2.4% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Option Care Health worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,444,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,980,000 after buying an additional 488,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,113,000 after buying an additional 179,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

OPCH traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.25. 10,104,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,501. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

