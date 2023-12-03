Prosight Management LP Grows Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Prosight Management LP increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,468 shares during the period. ORIC Pharmaceuticals comprises about 6.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned 5.06% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,698. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

