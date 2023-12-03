Prosight Management LP Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,280 shares during the period. Erasca comprises 1.3% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 1.03% of Erasca worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after buying an additional 1,545,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,143,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,316,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Erasca by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 294,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,456,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,496,118.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

ERAS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

