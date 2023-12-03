Prosight Management LP Purchases 56,603 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,603 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 0.21% of Inari Medical worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,522,478.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,932 shares in the company, valued at $19,198,152.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $441,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,399 shares of company stock worth $9,561,843. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NARI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $61.20. 683,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

