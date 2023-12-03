Prosight Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,343,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,213,000. Kura Oncology makes up approximately 4.4% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned 1.81% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $180,000.

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 367,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,790. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $739.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KURA. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

