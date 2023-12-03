Prosight Management LP Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $364,968. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 4.6 %

TDOC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 5,773,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

