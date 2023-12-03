PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Update

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

PTAIY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,229. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Get PT Astra International Tbk alerts:

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.