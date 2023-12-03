Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,515,774 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.99% of Pure Storage worth $111,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

PSTG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,014,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.48, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

