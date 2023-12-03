Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of QSIAW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.