QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. 659,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

