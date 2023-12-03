QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho accounts for about 2.8% of Prosight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. 659,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,968. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.33 and a beta of 0.37.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

