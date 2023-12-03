Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 84,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $842,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,415,344 shares in the company, valued at $44,153,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bodden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,379,945.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 626,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 349.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 136.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 161,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 472,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,289. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $245.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

