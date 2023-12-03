RCI Hospitality’s (RICK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $115.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RICK. Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

