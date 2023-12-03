Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on RC. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,161,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,084. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

