Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.5 %

RBGPF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.