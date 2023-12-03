Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in November

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 326,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

RBGPF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

