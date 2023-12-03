Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,504 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 2.2 %

Corteva stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

