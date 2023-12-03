Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $78.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

