Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 627,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,958. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

