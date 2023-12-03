Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 14,400 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of argenx worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $453.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.35 and its 200 day moving average is $465.93. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

