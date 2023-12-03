Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $50,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8,634.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 558,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 552,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $810,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

