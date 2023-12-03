Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,822 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Axon Enterprise worth $46,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3,494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON stock opened at $231.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.39 and a fifty-two week high of $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

