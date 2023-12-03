Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.98 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,394,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 71.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

