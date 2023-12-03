Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.15 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 140,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Enbridge worth $41,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in Enbridge by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 48.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

