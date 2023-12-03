Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.12 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $45,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

