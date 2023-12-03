Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.12 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $45,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of ZTO stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.