Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.93 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,084,000 after buying an additional 2,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 1,586,934 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGO. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

