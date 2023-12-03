Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $51.20 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of SM Energy worth $51,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 327.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 204.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

SM Energy stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 4.13. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.