Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Rivian Automotive worth $51,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 7.6 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

