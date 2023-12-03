Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,275,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,953,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.37 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

