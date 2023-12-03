Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,540,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $49,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.