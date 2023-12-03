Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 562,600 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Nutanix worth $48,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Up 3.9 %

Nutanix stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

