Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,153,100 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $49,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

