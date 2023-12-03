Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 169,300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $44,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $192.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

