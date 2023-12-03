Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 190,102 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Clean Harbors worth $48,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $166.86 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

