Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 279,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 279,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

