Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 336,800 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Centene worth $45,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.