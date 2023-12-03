Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,500 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $42,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 3.0 %

EQR stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

