Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,589,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Marqeta worth $46,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marqeta by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Marqeta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 269,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MQ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.37 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

