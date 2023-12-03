Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Premier worth $49,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 322.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Premier by 62.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $20.87 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.