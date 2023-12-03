Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 1,850,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.9 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 8,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.
About Renesas Electronics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renesas Electronics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.