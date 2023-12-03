Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 1,850,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 8,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

