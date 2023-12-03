Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in November

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.13. 27,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $932.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

