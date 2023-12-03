Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 302,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $163.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

