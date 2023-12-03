Reviewing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -154.76% -16.08% -7.64% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $53.03 million 0.64 -$127.44 million ($2.99) -0.46 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.13 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

38.6% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mogo and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 2 2 0 2.50

Mogo presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 356.20%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 80.11%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Mogo beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company empowering its members with digital solutions in building wealth and achieve financial freedom. The company's trade app, MogoTrade, offers commission-free stock trading that helps users make impact with every investment. It also offers digital loans and mortgages. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, offer a digital payments platform that powers card programs from fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

