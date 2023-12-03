Reviewing Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) & Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) and Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and Tapestry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tapestry $6.66 billion 1.13 $936.00 million $3.93 8.32

Tapestry has higher revenue and earnings than Watches of Switzerland Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.1% of Tapestry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Tapestry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Watches of Switzerland Group and Tapestry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watches of Switzerland Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Tapestry 0 6 12 0 2.67

Tapestry has a consensus target price of $45.18, indicating a potential upside of 38.15%. Given Tapestry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tapestry is more favorable than Watches of Switzerland Group.

Profitability

This table compares Watches of Switzerland Group and Tapestry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watches of Switzerland Group N/A N/A N/A Tapestry 14.03% 41.29% 13.43%

Summary

Tapestry beats Watches of Switzerland Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services. Watches of Switzerland Group plc was founded in 1775 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms. The company also provides men products, which includes bag collections, such as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes; small leather goods including wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts; and footwear, watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear items. In addition, it offers other products including women's footwear and fragrances; eyewear and sunglasses; and jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, watches, and other women's seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear, ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, such as gloves, scarves, and hats. Further, the company provides kids items, housewares, and home accessories, such as fashion bedding and tableware, stationery, and gifts. It offers its products through e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, wholesale, and third-party distributors under the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brand names. The company was formerly known as Coach, Inc. and changed its name to Tapestry, Inc. in October 2017. Tapestry, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.